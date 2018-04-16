SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] KyuHyun Comes to Support Super Junior on His Day Off from His Duty
K-pop boy group Super Junior's member KyuHyun, who currently serves the national mandatory duty as a public service worker, was seen meeting the other members of Super Junior on his day off.

In the morning of April 14, another Super Junior's member YeSung shared a special photo on his social media account.Super JuniorIn the picture, KyuHyun is seen with the other members of Super Junior, holding the group's latest album in his hands.

Along with the picture, YeSung wrote, "GameKyu (KyuHyun's nickname) has come to support us since the early morning."
Super JuniorOn this day, Super Junior was scheduled to perform on a music show, and KyuHyun visited Super Junior in the waiting room.

It is assumed KyuHyun used one of his day offs to show support to the rest of Super Junior members.

Super Junior made its comeback on April 12 with the group's eighth repackaged album 'REPLAY' with the title track 'Lo Siento'.Super Junior(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yesung1106' Instagram, 'Super Junior' Official Website)

(SBS Star)  
