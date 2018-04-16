[SBS Star] Singer TANY Passes Away

Singer TANY passed away in a tragic car accident on April 14.On April 14, it is reported that TANY had a car crush in the early morning of the day while he was on his way to Mokpo and driving on the highway.The public could not hide surprises to hear the news since TANY just turned into 22 in Korean age this year.Debuted in 2016 with the song 'Always Remember' that cherishes the memories of students from the Sewol Ferry Disaster (2016), TANY garnered attention from the public with his professional singing skills and touching lyrics of the song.He has released his second single album 'A Better Day' this year and taken steps to fire his comeback to the music industry in the upcoming months of the year.TANY was the artist who sincerely expressed his feelings and sympathy to the people in struggles.His sudden death from the tragic accident made people mourn with extreme sorrows.(Credit= HOM Company, SBS funE, 'CJENMMUSIC Official' YouTube)(SBS Star)