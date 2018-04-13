[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Brightens the Day with His Smiles and Energy

Kang Daniel from K-pop boy group Wanna One brightened the day of the cast from a variety show.On April 12 episode of MBC's 'It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets', the cast enjoyed their free time together at home.From the episode, Kang Daniel welcomed the cast with bright smiles.Although Kang Daniel and the cast met for the first time, there were not any awkward moments between them.Kang Daniel naturally asked them, "Did you guys know the members of our show before you arrived?", the cast were surprised to see Kang Daniel's skillful way of holding conversations.Kang Daniel's cute smiles with friendly comments made the cast incessantly smile. K-pop artist Loco, one of the cast members, noted, "Kang Daniel is such an energetic person. I got energy from him."Meanwhile, K-pop artist Jeong Sewoon was JU-NE from boy band iKON were seen from the episode as the last members to join the show, and the public is excited to see their free time at home with other members.(Credit= MBC It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets)(SBS Star)