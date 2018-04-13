[SBS Star] Kim Beom to Serve the Mandatory Duty as a Public Service Worker

It has been announced that Korean actor Kim Beom will be serving the national mandatory duty as a public service worker starting on April 26.On April 12, Kim Beom's management agency KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment officially stated, "Kim Beom will begin his mandatory military duty as a public service worker on April 26."The agency continued, "Although he will still be completing the basic military training, he will be serving the duty as a public service worker instead of an active-duty soldier because of health issues."They explained, "Kim Beom has been receiving treatment since his early 20s due to a hereditary illness. He has put in a lot of time and effort into treating the illness by taking medication and exercising regularly, but he ended up having to serve the duty as a public service worker."At the moment, his agency is refusing to reveal what Kim Beom's hereditary illness is.They said, "We cannot reveal what his hereditary illness is, as it is a private matter."Kim Beom will start his basic military training on April 26, and is expected to serve his alternative military service as a public service worker for about two years after his training.Earlier on March 29, Kim Beom has confirmed that he is in a relationship with actress Oh Yeon Seo.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)