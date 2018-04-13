[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS' Way to Solve Conflicts Is to Have Sincere Talks

K-pop boy band BTS unveiled how the group solves the conflict with the episode between the member V and JIN.On April 12, BTS released the fourth episode of its original documentary series 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE'.From the episode, the members of BTS visited Brazil for their world tour concert '2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III: THE WINGS TOUR' last year.While the members were checking their positions for the song 'Spring Day', V asked JIN to get ready fast and move quicker. JIN responded to V's request that he was doing his best and wanted space between the members get less.The conflict between the members right before their performance frustrated all members of the group.But BTS showed its own way to solve the conflict by having a sincere talk.The members gathered together at the living room of their dorm and broached to honestly talk about how they felt in the situation.SUGA, for instance, said, "It's not the matter of how you made mistakes. Things could be settled in a good way."JIMIN, added, "From my perspective, we should not forget that JIN is the oldest. I make many mistakes too, but let's keep that in mind. JUNGKOOK should be aware of it too."V responded to the members' talks, "I agree. It was my fault. I ignored how he felt and just said what I wanted to say."JIN replied, "I did make you feel bad, yet lost confidence from your words because I am the oldest. But I'm trying my best not to be aware of the fact because I think it's the most meaningless thing to have self-esteem with that."V highlighted that he did not intend to ignore JIN at all, and SUGA and RM supported V, "We don't ignore each other. It depends on the situation. If we're feeling bad, we might not respond to others' comments and jokes."They continued, "We don't talk about the issue, but we must feel sorry to each other. We've been together since 2013, and we have become so close to each other. We know and understand each other more. Respect is always needed as we become close to each other. And people always make mistakes."From the sincere talk, V and JIN resolved their conflict, and the members of the group underscored the importance of having conversations during their interview.SUGA highlighted, "Fighting is not a bad thing. It happens all the time, but I think it's the matter of teamwork whether teams can resolve issues or not. For us, we always talk after we fight, and that's one of the powers we have as a team."The public responded to BTS' comments by saying, "No wonder they are the worldwide group.", "That's why the members are so close to each other.", "I love BTS.", and many more.(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)