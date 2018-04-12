[SBS Star] VIDEO: It Is Time to Go Back to the '90s with EXID!

K-pop girl group EXID has returned with a new single 'LADY' on April 2.On April 8 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', EXID had its comeback stage with the group's latest track 'LADY'.The old school and new jack swing beat of 'LADY' easily fool you into thinking that you are back in the '90s.Rather than serving up another sexy concept like 'DDD' from last year, EXID members opted to flaunt their versatility this time by embracing more of their playful side.On this episode, the members of EXID performed to 'LADY' wearing a retro-style outfit that matched the song.Travel back to the '90s with EXID's 'LADY'!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)