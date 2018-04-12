[SBS Star] VIDEO: You Are the Only 'ONE' of Samuel!

K-pop artist Samuel performed the title track 'ONE' from his second mini album at SBS MTV 'The Show'.On April 10 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Samuel exposed his astonishing performance skills with the song 'ONE' released on March 28.Despite the fact that Samuel has a cute appearance like a little brother, his performance with frenetic dance moves highlighted his powerful and energetic aspect.The song 'ONE' is an addictive song with the base of electro-house track.With Jung Ilhoon of K-pop boy band BTOB featuring the song, 'ONE' garnered attention from the public.The lyrics that draw a feeling of man desperately wanting himself and his lover to be the only one of each other emphasize an active attitude of a man towards his love.Check out the enticing stage of Samuel!(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)