[SBS Star] VIDEO: You Are the Only 'ONE' of Samuel!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: You Are the Only 'ONE' of Samuel!

작성 2018.04.12 17:53
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: You Are the Only ONE of Samuel!
K-pop artist Samuel performed the title track 'ONE' from his second mini album at SBS MTV 'The Show'.

On April 10 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Samuel exposed his astonishing performance skills with the song 'ONE' released on March 28.SamuelDespite the fact that Samuel has a cute appearance like a little brother, his performance with frenetic dance moves highlighted his powerful and energetic aspect.SamuelThe song 'ONE' is an addictive song with the base of electro-house track.

With Jung Ilhoon of K-pop boy band BTOB featuring the song, 'ONE' garnered attention from the public.SamuelThe lyrics that draw a feeling of man desperately wanting himself and his lover to be the only one of each other emphasize an active attitude of a man towards his love.SamuelCheck out the enticing stage of Samuel!
 

(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star) 
