[SBS Star] WINNER Reveals How Much Effort JINU Makes to Look Good on Camera

K-pop boy group WINNER's member JINU has shown his passion to look great on camera at all times.On April 12, SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show' aired an episode in which Eric Nam and all members of WINNER joined the talk.During the talk, the hosts Jung Chan Woo and Kim Tae Kyun commented, "JINU seems to be the only one with heavy make-up among you guys."JINU responded, "I'm just a guy who is always prepared for any events."Then, HOONY said, "JINU honestly puts in a lot of effort into looking good. For instance, we got home really late last night and were saying we should get at least one more hour of sleep instead of getting make-up done."He continued, "But JINU cut off his sleep, and went all the way to Gangnam area to get his make-up done."Upon hearing this, everyone at the studio burst into laughter.Meanwhile, WINNER has made a comeback with the new title track 'EVERYDAY' from its latest album 'EVERYD4Y' released on April 4.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, 'OfficialYGWINNER' Facebook)(SBS Star)