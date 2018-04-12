[SBS Star] VIDEO: UNB's Special 'Feeling' for Its 'ONLY ONE'







K-pop boy band UNB had a debut stage at SBS MTV 'The Show'.On April 10 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', UNB joined the music program the first time.The group performed two title tracks 'Feeling' and 'ONLY ONE' from its debut album 'BOYHOOD'released on April 7.Both songs are based on trendy beat and sound with memorable hooks.UNB's powerful and energetic performance soon garnered attention from the public. The frenetic dance moves especially caught the eyes of people.Enjoy UNB's powerful and impressive performance of the two songs below!(SBS Star)