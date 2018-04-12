SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Who Are These Two Boys from TVXQ!'s MV that Became Idol Stars?
[SBS Star] Who Are These Two Boys from TVXQ!'s MV that Became Idol Stars?

작성 2018.04.12 16:30
In 2006, K-pop boy group TVXQ! filmed its music video featuring five young boys, who represented younger versions of the members of TVXQ!.

The music video was of one of TVXQ!'s hit-songs 'Balloons', which attracted a lot of attention from many K-pop fans at that time for its overloading cute scenes.

In the music video, the five young boys look overly cute with different animal costumes on.
 

About 12 years have passed, and some people have begun to wonder how the little TVXQ! members are doing right now.

Surprisingly, two of those five boys debuted as the members of idol groups.

The little boy with a tiger costume has become a member of Fantagio's boy group ASTRO's member MOON BIN. MOON BINApparently, MOON BIN trained at Fantagio for about eight years, and successfully debuted as a member of ASTRO in 2016.MOON BINASTROThe little boy with a deer costume debuted as a member of boy group iKON under YG Entertainment, and it is iKON's youngest member CHAN.CHANIt has been said that CHAN first started training at Fantagio as well, but later joined YG Entertainment and made a debut as a member of iKON in 2015.CHANiKONAfter seeing the two all grown up as adults, lots of K-pop fans were astonished by how fast the time went by.

They also have commented on how they still look exactly the same with twinkling eyes and adorable smiles.MOON BIN and CHAN(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'SMTOWN' YouTube, 'OfficialYGiKON' 'offclASTRO' Facebook)

(SBS Star)    
