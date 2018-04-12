[SBS Star] All Nine Members of TWICE to Join 'Running Man'

K-pop girl group TWICE is confirmed to make its guest appearance on 'Running Man'!On April 12, it was reported that nine members of TWICE has recently been confirmed to join SBS' variety show 'Running Man' as guests.A source from the production team stated, "It is true that TWICE will make a guest appearance on upcoming episode of 'Running Man'. The filming for their episode is scheduled to take place on April 16."The source added, "However, only the filming date has been set. The exact airdate has not been confirmed yet. Their episode is likely to air either at the end of this month or early next month."Meanwhile, TWICE made its much-anticipated comeback with the fifth mini album 'What is Love?' released on April 9.(Credit= 'jypetwice' Twitter, 'jypentertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)