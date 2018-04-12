SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Minho Completes the Basic Military Training
[SBS Star] Lee Minho Completes the Basic Military Training

Actor Lee Minho reportedly completed the four-week of basic military training at the training base in Nonsan, Chungcheongnam-do.

On April 12, it is reported that Lee Minho has completed the four-week of basic military training for the mandatory military service.

In the morning of today, Lee Minho joined the closing ceremony of the training and commemorated his completion of the course.Lee MinhoLee Minho has served as a public service worker at Gangnam-gu Office for his military duties since May last year.

Due to the side effects from car accidents in 2006 and 2011, Lee Minho was alternatively assigned as a public service worker to fulfill the required years of military duty.Lee MinhoSince Lee Minho completed the required four-week of training, he will return to Gangnam-gu Office from tomorrow and serve the rest of his duties.

Lee Minho is expected to be discharged from the military duties in 2019.Lee Minho(Credit= Sina.com, Online Community, 'OfficialLeeMinho' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
