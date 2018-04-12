[SBS Star] Jung Hae In and Son Ye-jin's Sweet Time!

Actor Jung Hae In and actress Son Ye-jin spent time together at the filming site of their drama.

#밥잘사주는예쁜누나 ？？ 손예진(@yejinhand)님의 공유 게시물님, 2018 4월 11 2:50오전 PDT

On April 11, Son Ye-jin uploaded a video of herself and Jung Hae In enjoying a short break from filming JTBC's drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' on her social media account.From the released video, Jung Hae In and Son Ye-jin are brightly smiling toward the camera.The hand-waving for their fans also garnered attention from the public.With beautiful background, the two of them look like a couple that just starts dating.Although the video was short, it delivered the friendly atmosphere of the filming site and the close relationship of the actor and actress from the drama.The public responded to the video by saying, "Wow, are they in a relationship for real?", "The most beautiful couple.", "I can't wait to watch the drama!", and many more.(Credit= 'yejinhand' Instagram)(SBS Star)