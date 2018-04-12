SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] What Is TWICE NAYEON's Funny Sleeping Habit?
[SBS Star] What Is TWICE NAYEON's Funny Sleeping Habit?

K-pop girl group TWICE's member NAYEON's cute sleeping habit has been revealed.

On April 11 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'The date with Ji Suk-jin at 2PM' (literal translation), all members of TWICE made a guest appearance.TWICEDuring the talk, the host Ji Suk-jin said to NAYEON, "I heard that you talk and sing a lot while sleeping.", and NAYEON answered right away, "I don't really do that nowadays."

However, JEONGYEON quickly made an objection by saying, "You still do a lot. NAYEON acts like she is in pain these days."TWICEThen, MINA and SANA revealed that NAYEON says random things during her sleep as well, such as "Shall I go down now?", "What is going on?", and so on.

NAYEON further gave an example, "There was this one time when JEONGYEON was on the phone when I was asleep. Apparently, I answered all her questions, but I couldn't remember anything the next day."TWICEMoreover, NAYEON said she even sang boy group BTS' hit-song 'FIRE' while she was asleep.

She told the story, "It was a cold winter day, so I slept with an electric blanket on. My body was so sweaty when I woke up. The other members told me that I sang 'FIRE' that day."TWICEAfter NAYEON finished telling the story, all members and Ji Suk-jin burst into laughter, and many fans have commented on how NAYEON's story made their day.

Meanwhile, TWICE has returned with the title track 'What is Love?' on April 9.TWICE(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC FM4U The date with Ji Suk-jin at 2PM, '2pdate' Instagram, 'JYPETWICE' Twitter)

(SBS Star)    
