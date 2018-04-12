SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk to Make a Major Donation for Children
Actor Lee Jong Suk has reportedly made a donation to a non-governmental organization.

On April 12, 'Good Neighbors' announced that the actor has recently sent 100 million won (approximately 93,440 dollars) to the organization.

'Good Neighbors' is a Korea-based non-governmental, international humanitarian and development organization with General Consultative Status from UNECOSOC (United Nations Economic and Social Council).
Lee Jong SukA representative from the organization stated, "Actor Lee Jong Suk has donated 100 million won for children in families with crisis."
Lee Jong SukLee Jong Suk raised donation by holding a bazaar & exhibition event for his fans, celebrating his 8th debut anniversary.

It is not the first time for Lee Jong Suk to make a huge donation. 

In 2016, Lee Jong Suk has donated 200 million to UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) and participated in various campaigns for raising public awareness about children safety.
Lee Jong SukMeanwhile, Lee Jong Suk is expected to make his small screen comeback by SBS' two-part drama 'Hymn of Death' with actress Shin Hye Sun.

(Credit= 'Good_Neighbors' Twitter, 'jongsuk0206' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
