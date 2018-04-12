SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Shin Soo-ji Reveals How Competitive Kim Soo Hyun Gets When Bowling
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Shin Soo-ji Reveals How Competitive Kim Soo Hyun Gets When Bowling

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.12 13:14 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Shin Soo-ji Reveals How Competitive Kim Soo Hyun Gets When Bowling
Korean former rhythmic gymnast and current professional bowler Shin Soo-ji shared about the time when she had a bowling match against actor Kim Soo Hyun.

On April 11 episode of MBC's variety show 'Radio Star', Shin Soo-ji told a story when she first realized how competitive Kim Soo Hyun gets when bowling.

During the talk, the hosts asked Shin Soo-ji, "We heard that you were shocked by how competitive Kim Soo Hyun gets."Shin Soo-jiShin Soo-ji answered, "Yeah, that's right. He is super competitive. Kim Soo Hyun always comes to the bowling alley with two guys. I'm also always with two girls, so one day, my instructor suggested we have a match."Shin Soo-jiShe continued, "My team had good teamwork, so we ended up winning the match. That's when I noticed Kim Soo Hyun's eyes burning with anger. Then, he suggested having another match and started practicing for it right away."Kim Soo HyunKim Soo Hyun's love for bowling is a widely-known fact, and he is said to be as great as a professional bowler.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC 'Infinite Challenge' 'Radio Star', 'shinsjsj' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호