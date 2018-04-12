[SBS Star] Shin Soo-ji Reveals How Competitive Kim Soo Hyun Gets When Bowling

Korean former rhythmic gymnast and current professional bowler Shin Soo-ji shared about the time when she had a bowling match against actor Kim Soo Hyun.On April 11 episode of MBC's variety show 'Radio Star', Shin Soo-ji told a story when she first realized how competitive Kim Soo Hyun gets when bowling.During the talk, the hosts asked Shin Soo-ji, "We heard that you were shocked by how competitive Kim Soo Hyun gets."Shin Soo-ji answered, "Yeah, that's right. He is super competitive. Kim Soo Hyun always comes to the bowling alley with two guys. I'm also always with two girls, so one day, my instructor suggested we have a match."She continued, "My team had good teamwork, so we ended up winning the match. That's when I noticed Kim Soo Hyun's eyes burning with anger. Then, he suggested having another match and started practicing for it right away."Kim Soo Hyun's love for bowling is a widely-known fact, and he is said to be as great as a professional bowler.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC 'Infinite Challenge' 'Radio Star', 'shinsjsj' Instagram)(SBS Star)