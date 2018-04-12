[SBS Star] BTS Helped Eric Nam to Choose the Title Track of His New Album?

K-pop artist Eric Nam released an episode of himself and K-pop boy band BTS in relation to his latest album.On April 11, Eric Nam held a showcase in Seoul to unveil his third mini album 'Honestly' released on the day.From the showcase, Eric Nam broached to talk, "This album has songs that I really wanted to give a try. It's full of my blood, sweat, and tears."He continued, "I worked on the album in South America, and I would love to hold activities there since I can speak English and Spanish."Eric Nam added, "Thankfully, I could talk to artists in Mexico, and they asked me if we could work together at some point. I hope I can tell you guys about it soon."Eric Nam's new album reportedly highlights his sexiness, and he commented on the reason why I chose to do so.He noted, "Well, people have this expectation that I am a sweet guy. So I was under pressure whenever I joined variety shows. I was just worried, 'What if they don't like to see my new aspect?'."Eric Nam also mentioned that he got advice and support from BTS.He commented, "They spent so much time to help me decide even the name of the title track. I am older than the members of BTS, but they gave me so much good advice."Eric Nam underscored, "The member SUGA, for instance, told me that he loved the melody and everything of the title song, and I became so confident with his comment."Eric Nam has actively participated in composing and producing his third mini album 'Honestly'.The album with the title track 'Honestly…' is a trendy pop song based on an addictive sound of sync with memorable hook.His album and the title track was released at 6PM KST on the day of his showcase and garnered attention from the public.(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)