SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Helped Eric Nam to Choose the Title Track of His New Album?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Helped Eric Nam to Choose the Title Track of His New Album?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.12 11:06 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Helped Eric Nam to Choose the Title Track of His New Album?
K-pop artist Eric Nam released an episode of himself and K-pop boy band BTS in relation to his latest album.

On April 11, Eric Nam held a showcase in Seoul to unveil his third mini album 'Honestly' released on the day.Eric NamFrom the showcase, Eric Nam broached to talk, "This album has songs that I really wanted to give a try. It's full of my blood, sweat, and tears."

He continued, "I worked on the album in South America, and I would love to hold activities there since I can speak English and Spanish."

Eric Nam added, "Thankfully, I could talk to artists in Mexico, and they asked me if we could work together at some point. I hope I can tell you guys about it soon."

Eric Nam's new album reportedly highlights his sexiness, and he commented on the reason why I chose to do so.Eric NamHe noted, "Well, people have this expectation that I am a sweet guy. So I was under pressure whenever I joined variety shows. I was just worried, 'What if they don't like to see my new aspect?'."

Eric Nam also mentioned that he got advice and support from BTS.

He commented, "They spent so much time to help me decide even the name of the title track. I am older than the members of BTS, but they gave me so much good advice."Eric NamEric Nam underscored, "The member SUGA, for instance, told me that he loved the melody and everything of the title song, and I became so confident with his comment."Eric NamEric Nam has actively participated in composing and producing his third mini album 'Honestly'.

The album with the title track 'Honestly…' is a trendy pop song based on an addictive sound of sync with memorable hook.

His album and the title track was released at 6PM KST on the day of his showcase and garnered attention from the public.

(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호