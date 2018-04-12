[SBS Star] Lee Sang Yun & Lee Sung Kyoung Begin Filming Their First Romance Drama

Korean actor Lee Sang Yun and actress Lee Sung Kyoung have started filming their first romance drama together.On April 12, tvN unveiled several pictures of Lee Sang Yun and Lee Sung Kyoung at the filming site of 'About Time'.'About Time' is a fantasy romance drama that tells the story of Choi Michaela (Lee Sung Kyoung), who has the ability to see people's life expectancy as well as her own, and Lee Do-ha (Lee Sang Yun), the only person who can stop the countdown to the end of her life.In the drama, Lee Sang Yun plays the role as the director of arts and culture foundation, and Lee Sung Kyoung as a theater actress, who unfortunately is able to see her own lifespan.The first shooting of the drama began at one restaurant located in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.Although the filming began early in the morning, Lee Sang Yun and Lee Sung Kyoung arrived at the site much earlier than the scheduled time, and prepared themselves for the first shooting.They both looked excited to begin filming the drama.The production crew commented, "Lee Sang Yun and Lee Sung Kyoung worked so hard for this drama. The two will be showing you the sweetest romance."'About Time' is expected to air its first episode on May 21.(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN About Time)(SBS Star)