[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE's Visit Surprises the College Students

K-pop girl group TWICE made a surprise visit to a university in Seoul, and all students of the university rapidly gathered to greet the group.On April 10, several online communities and social media accounts of the students at Kwangwoon University in Seoul released videos of a group of crowds.From one of the released videos, a group of people crazily gathered at a place.The wild gathering happened from TWICE's sudden visit to the university.Since TWICE is one of the most representative K-pop girl groups, the students could not hold themselves to see the group.The group's abrupt visit to the university is reportedly for the KBS' 'Entertainment Weekly' with the special episode called 'School Attack'.Meanwhile, TWICE dropped the title song 'What is Love?' on April 9 and tops all major music charts in Korea.(Credit= JYP Entertainment, 'herenayeon' Twitter)(SBS Star)