[SBS Star] Wanna One Lee Dae Hwi's Pants Get Ripped Off from Passionate Dance Moves
[SBS Star] Wanna One Lee Dae Hwi's Pants Get Ripped Off from Passionate Dance Moves

작성 2018.04.12 10:01
Lee Dae Hwi from K-pop boy group Wanna One could not control himself while performing passionate dance moves and got his pants ripped off.

On April 11 episode of MBC every1's variety show 'Weekly Idol', the program introduced three new hosts of the show, and Wanna One joined as one of the special guests.

Besides Wanna One, several other K-pop artists gathered at the place to commemorate new start of the program.Wanna OneThe guests of the show were asked to randomly perform the songs played by the program's staffs, and they had to perform the dance moves of K-pop artist SUNMI when the music was on.Wanna OneSince the program asked the artist to dance two times faster than the original dance moves, the guests tried their best to respond to the request.Wanna OneWhile the guests passionately danced for SUNMI's song, Lee Dae Hwi got his pants got ripped off since he uncontrollably used his legs.Wanna OneThe public burst into laughter from Lee Dae Hwi's enthusiastic performance for the program.

(Credit= MBC every1 Weekly Idol)

(SBS Star)  
