[SBS Star] VIDEO: Who Is Making MONSTA X Jealous?

K-pop boy group MONSTA X's new title track 'Jealousy' is making many fans wonder who is making the members so jealous.On April 10 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', the members of MONSTA X expressed their jealousy by powerfully performing to 'Jealousy' released on March 26.'Jealousy' is an R&B track with trap-laden breakdown, and the rappers of the group―JOOHEON and I.M participated in the rap writing.In the lyrics, honest emotions of an individual feeling jealous is perfectly expressed.The song begins with I.M saying, "You make me jealous, baby.", then the other members starts singing with full of emotions.They say, "You are actually enjoying seeing me like this, aren't you?", "Why is it bothering me so much?", "I feel jealous when you stare at other guys.", "Please stop talking about other guys to me." and so on.On this day, the members of MONSTA X displayed their complex emotions throughout the performance, completely filling the stage with jealousy.Check out MONSTA X's strong 'Jealousy' below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)