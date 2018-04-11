SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: MONSTA X Is Full of 'Jealousy'!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MONSTA X Is Full of 'Jealousy'!

K-pop boy group MONSTA X showed off its irresistable charms by performing to its new title track 'Jealousy'.

On April 8 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', MONSTA X performed to its another addictive song 'Jealousy'.

'Jealousy' is the title track of its latest mini album 'THE CONNECT : DEJAVU' that was released on March 26.

March 26 marked the group's return in about five months after its hit-song 'DRAMARAMA', which brought the group's first music show win since its debut.MONSTA XThe repeated hook phrases of 'Jealousy' make it easy for anyone to sing along even only after listening to it once.

On this day, the members of MONSTA X fluttered the hearts of many fans by their sexy dance moves along with powerful vocals and raps.

See if you can get out of MONSTA X's charms after watching its mersmerizing performance!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
