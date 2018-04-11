[SBS Star] VIDEO: WINNER Is Ready to Win Music Charts 'EVERYDAY'!









K-pop boy band WINNER is finally back with the title track 'EVERYDAY' and the side track 'La La'.On April 8 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', WINNER unveiled the title track 'EVERYDAY' and the side track 'La La' from its second full album 'EVERYD4Y' released on April 4.The title track 'EVERYDAY' is a breezy trap track, written by the member YOON and HOONY.The swag vibe of the sound along unique voice of each member further exposes WINNER's distinctive music style.The side track 'La La' was also unveiled the first time at 'Inkigayo'.'La La' is the track with playful and funky groove, and the catchy rhythm and beat of the song perfectly blend with the member's special voice.Enjoy the impressive comeback stage of WINNER below!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)