[SBS Star] MAMAMOO Moon Byul Finishes Filming Her Solo MV with Red Velvet SEULGI

K-pop girl group MAMAMOO's member Moon Byul is gearing up for her solo debut.On April 11, various media outlets reported that Moon Byul is preparing herself for her first solo album, and has finished filming her music video with another girl group Red Velvet's member SEULGI on April 10.Apparently, SEULGI has completed recording for Moon Byul's song as a featured artist earlier in January.However, the exact release date of Moon Byul's album has not been confirmed yet.Moon Byul and SEULGI have reportedly become close during the shooting of KBS' variety show 'Idol Drama Operation Team' in May 2017.Meanwhile, a fellow member of MAMAMOO Whee In is scheduled to make a solo debut with the title track 'EASY' on April 17.