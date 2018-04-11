SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] MAMAMOO Moon Byul Finishes Filming Her Solo MV with Red Velvet SEULGI
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] MAMAMOO Moon Byul Finishes Filming Her Solo MV with Red Velvet SEULGI

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.11 17:32 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] MAMAMOO Moon Byul Finishes Filming Her Solo MV with Red Velvet SEULGI
K-pop girl group MAMAMOO's member Moon Byul is gearing up for her solo debut.

On April 11, various media outlets reported that Moon Byul is preparing herself for her first solo album, and has finished filming her music video with another girl group Red Velvet's member SEULGI on April 10.Moon Byul and SEULGIApparently, SEULGI has completed recording for Moon Byul's song as a featured artist earlier in January.

However, the exact release date of Moon Byul's album has not been confirmed yet.Moon Byul and SEULGIMoon Byul and SEULGI have reportedly become close during the shooting of KBS' variety show 'Idol Drama Operation Team' in May 2017.

Meanwhile, a fellow member of MAMAMOO Whee In is scheduled to make a solo debut with the title track 'EASY' on April 17.Whee In(Lee Narin, Credit= 'mamamoo_official' 'redvelvet.smtown' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호