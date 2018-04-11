[SBS Star] Actress Kang Han-na's Agency Responds to Dating Rumors with Darren Wang

Korean actress Kang Han-na and Taiwanese actor Darren Wang (Wang Ta Lu) are involved in dating rumors once again.
On April 10, several Chinese media outlets reported that Kang Han-na and Darren Wang were spotted at a fish market in Taiwan.
The two reportedly went grocery shopping together and drove away in Wang's car once they saw a reporter following them.
In response to the reports, Kang Han-na's management agency Fantagio stated, "After we confirmed with Kang Han-na, she hung out not only with Darren Wang, but also with other friends. They simply had dinner together. They are close only as friends, not as lovers."
This is Kang Han-na and Darren Wang's second time to be rumored dating. Back in April 2017, the two were spotted at a theme park in Osaka, which turned out to be a gathering with a group of friends as well.
Kang Han-na and Darren Wang first met each other while filming a Chinese drama 'Ghost Blows Out the Light' together.
(Credit= SBS funE)
(SBS Star)
On April 10, several Chinese media outlets reported that Kang Han-na and Darren Wang were spotted at a fish market in Taiwan.
The two reportedly went grocery shopping together and drove away in Wang's car once they saw a reporter following them.
In response to the reports, Kang Han-na's management agency Fantagio stated, "After we confirmed with Kang Han-na, she hung out not only with Darren Wang, but also with other friends. They simply had dinner together. They are close only as friends, not as lovers."
This is Kang Han-na and Darren Wang's second time to be rumored dating. Back in April 2017, the two were spotted at a theme park in Osaka, which turned out to be a gathering with a group of friends as well.
Kang Han-na and Darren Wang first met each other while filming a Chinese drama 'Ghost Blows Out the Light' together.
(Credit= SBS funE)
(SBS Star)