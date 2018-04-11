[SBS Star] Actress Kang Han-na's Agency Responds to Dating Rumors with Darren Wang

Korean actress Kang Han-na and Taiwanese actor Darren Wang (Wang Ta Lu) are involved in dating rumors once again.On April 10, several Chinese media outlets reported that Kang Han-na and Darren Wang were spotted at a fish market in Taiwan.The two reportedly went grocery shopping together and drove away in Wang's car once they saw a reporter following them.In response to the reports, Kang Han-na's management agency Fantagio stated, "After we confirmed with Kang Han-na, she hung out not only with Darren Wang, but also with other friends. They simply had dinner together. They are close only as friends, not as lovers."This is Kang Han-na and Darren Wang's second time to be rumored dating. Back in April 2017, the two were spotted at a theme park in Osaka, which turned out to be a gathering with a group of friends as well.Kang Han-na and Darren Wang first met each other while filming a Chinese drama 'Ghost Blows Out the Light' together.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)