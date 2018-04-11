[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL Reveals the Kindest Thing He Has Done for EXO Members

K-pop boy group EXO's member CHANYEOL revealed the kindest thing that he has done for his fellow members recently.On April 11, CHANYEOL unexpectedly sent a text message to KBS COOL FM 'Park Myeong-su's Radio Show' during a live show.CHANYEOL's message said that he was listening to the live show in a car.After receiving the message, the host Park Myeong-su asked CHANYEOL about the kindest thing he has done recently.CHANYEOL soon replied, "The kindest thing I have done recently was buying bottles of green tea for the other members of EXO. I bought four boxes of green tea, and put them all in the refrigerator for them."He continued, "Although I bought them because the other members kept stealing my drink."Park Myeong-su laughed, then thanked him, "I would like to thank CHANYEOL for listening to my radio show as well as sending us messages."To show his gratitude, Park Myeong-su played EXO's unit EXO-CBX's new track 'Blooming Day' that was released on April 10.Right when 'Blooming Day' was being played on 'Park Myeong-su's Radio Show', CHANYEOL filmed the moment and shared it on his social media account.Meanwhile, CHANYEOL's group EXO has performed at 'SMTOWN LIVE WORLD TOUR' in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on April 6.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'weareoneEXO' Twitter, 'real__pcy' 'gpark_radio' Instagram)(SBS Star)