[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL Reveals the Kindest Thing He Has Done for EXO Members
[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL Reveals the Kindest Thing He Has Done for EXO Members

작성 2018.04.11 14:58
K-pop boy group EXO's member CHANYEOL revealed the kindest thing that he has done for his fellow members recently.

On April 11, CHANYEOL unexpectedly sent a text message to KBS COOL FM 'Park Myeong-su's Radio Show' during a live show.

CHANYEOL's message said that he was listening to the live show in a car.Park Myeong-suAfter receiving the message, the host Park Myeong-su asked CHANYEOL about the kindest thing he has done recently.CHANYEOLCHANYEOL soon replied, "The kindest thing I have done recently was buying bottles of green tea for the other members of EXO. I bought four boxes of green tea, and put them all in the refrigerator for them."

He continued, "Although I bought them because the other members kept stealing my drink."EXOPark Myeong-su laughed, then thanked him, "I would like to thank CHANYEOL for listening to my radio show as well as sending us messages."

To show his gratitude, Park Myeong-su played EXO's unit EXO-CBX's new track 'Blooming Day' that was released on April 10.

Right when 'Blooming Day' was being played on 'Park Myeong-su's Radio Show', CHANYEOL filmed the moment and shared it on his social media account.
 
 

11시엔 박명수의 라디오쇼!! 피자 잘 먹을게요 명수형님!!？？ @dj_gpark #exocbx

EXO_CY(@real__pcy)님의 공유 게시물님,


Meanwhile, CHANYEOL's group EXO has performed at 'SMTOWN LIVE WORLD TOUR' in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on April 6.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'weareoneEXO' Twitter, 'real__pcy' 'gpark_radio' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
