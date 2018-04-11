SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Are You Samuel's the 'ONE'?
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Are You Samuel's the 'ONE'?

K-pop artist Samuel dropped the song 'ONE' from his second mini album at SBS 'Inkigayo'.

On April 8 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Samuel boasted his amazing performance skills with the song 'ONE' released on March 28.SamuelAlthough Samuel has a cute appearance, his performance was very powerful and energetic.SamuelThe song 'ONE' is an electro-house track with addictive sound. 'ONE' especially garnered attention from the public since the song is featured by Jung Ilhoon from K-pop boy band BTOB.SamuelThe lyrics draw a feeling of man who wants himself and his lover to be the only one for each other.SamuelGet mesmerized by Samuel's sweet words and powerful performance below!
 

(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
