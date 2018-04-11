SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Han Ye Seul Boasts Her Great Beauty with New Hair
[SBS Star] Han Ye Seul Boasts Her Great Beauty with New Hair

작성 2018.04.11 14:56
Actress Han Ye Seul boasted her great beauty with new hair color.

From April 7, Han Ye Seul has been uploading several photos of herself with blond hair on her social media account.Han Ye SeulHan Ye SeulSicne Han Ye Seul preferred to have dark brown hair, the public is surprised to see her with completely different style.Han Ye SeulHan Ye Seul commented on one of the uploaded photos, "I was sad, so I changed my hair. Do you like my new look?".Han Ye SeulHan Ye SeulWith her comment, Han Ye Seul explained that the change in her mood made her to have new style.

The public responded to her new hairstyle by saying, "She looks so beautiful with the new hair.", "Han Ye Seul's always beautiful. It's not the matter of her hair.", "The icon of the great beauty.", and many more.

(Credit= 'han_ye_seul_' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
