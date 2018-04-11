[SBS Star] Gong Yoo's New Hairstyle Is Unveiled!

The photos of actor Gong Yoo starring in a commercial with new hairstyle have been released.On April 11, Gong Yoo's agency released special photos of Gong Yoo while he was filming a new commercial.From the photos, Gong Yoo is wearing a blue shirt.He closes his eyes as if he is enjoying a short break from hectic city life, and his bright smile further accentuates his astonishing appearance.Gong Yoo's new neat hairstyle also perfectly harmonizes with his outfit and background of the commercial.The public responded to Gong Yoo's photos by saying, "Wow. He looks so young!", "Please come back on screen! We miss you a lot!", "The best actor with the best appearance.", and many more.Gong Yoo is one of the most renowned actors in Korea. With his representative works such as the drama 'Coffee Prince' (2007), 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' (2016-2017), and the film 'Silenced' (2011), he is beloved by various people from different countries.(Credit= soop management)(SBS Star)