[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Shows Off His Charismatic Charms as a CEO!
[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Shows Off His Charismatic Charms as a CEO!

작성 2018.04.11 13:43 조회수
The first publicity stills of K-pop boy group EXO's leader SUHO's upcoming drama have been revealed.

On April 10, a few charismatic photos of SUHO during the shooting of MBN's new drama 'Rich Man' were unveiled online.

In the pictures, SUHO is dressed in a suit, looking busy with his work.SUHOSUHO'Rich Man' is based on a popular Japanese romance drama 'Rich Man, Poor Woman' that was aired in 2012.

The Korean adaptation will be portraying the romance between a genius CEO Lee Yoo-chan (SUHO), and a job seeker with an outstanding memory Kim Bo-ra (Ha Yeon Soo).Ha Yeon SooIn the drama, SUHO is not only good-looking, but he also is nicknamed as 'Steve Jobs' of Korea for his smart and innovative ideas.

While SUHO's character is seemingly perfect, he has face blindness (prosopagnosia), so he is unable to recognize people.SUHOThe production crew of the drama commented, "SUHO is very diligent and always does his best on the set. Please look forward to watching the Korean version of 'Rich Man, Poor Woman'."

'Rich Man' is scheduled to air its first episode on May 11.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'weareoneEXO' Twitter, 'management_and' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
