[SBS Star] VIDEO: JYP Scores TWICE's Singing While Recording Songs?
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JYP Scores TWICE's Singing While Recording Songs?

작성 2018.04.11 13:18
K-pop girl group TWICE unveiled what happens in the recording studio with its producer J.Y. Park.

On April 10 episode of SBS 'Han Bam', TWICE joined a special interview for its comeback with the song 'What is Love?' released on April 9.

From the episode, TWICE garnered attention from the group's debut and relentless popularity in Japan in recent days.TWICETWICEWhen the interviewer asked the group about the characteristic of its producer J.Y. Park, TWICE responded to the question by saying, "There's a big difference."

The member DAHYUN, for instance, said, "Producer Park scores us when we are recording our songs. He says, 'I will give you 98. Let's do it again since you need 2 more points.'"TWICEThe member CHAEYOUNG added, "He also makes us think of the situation that we're in. He often says, 'Think about the place you're in now.'"TWICETWICEThe member JEONGYEON also unveiled J.Y. Park's distinctive characteristic in the recording studio.

JEONGYEON noted, "He emphasizes that we have to express our feelings, just like when we talk. But we can't sing a song like we talk. We're singing!"TWICETWICEThe public responded to TWICE's interview by saying, "Everyone is so cute!", "J.Y. Park is such a strict producer.", "No wonder TWICE is popular in other countries because the group works so hard!", and many more.

Meanwhile, TWICE dropped the title song 'What is Love' on April 9 and is sweeping all major music charts in Korea.
 

(Credit= SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star)   
