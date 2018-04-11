[SBS Star] What Was Hard for EXO-CBX During the Shooting of Its New Music Video?

K-pop boy group EXO's unit EXO-CBX has revealed an interesting story behind the unit's new music video.On April 10, EXO-CBX returned with the unit's second mini album 'Blooming Days', and held a showcase in the afternoon.During the showcase, CHEN and BAEKHYUN told a story behind the music video of the title track 'Blooming Day'.BAEKHYUN said, "I like the fact that many flowers are seen on this album. There is this scene where flowers fell onto our faces in the music video, and we all have lots to say about that scene."He added, "There is a saying that you shouldn't hit anyone even with a flower. I didn't know that flowers could hurt that much."CHEN continued the story, "The filming crew told XIUMIN and I to lie down on the floor, and told us that some flowers would be thrown to our faces. We were also told not to be too surprised."He went on, "At that time, I wondered why they said that to us, but I honestly thought it was hailing or something. My face hurt so much."Then, all the members burst into laughter thinking back to the moment.BAEKHYUN commented, "When you watch the music video, you will notice CHEN flinching when the flowers fall on him."You will be able to watch the scene that the members talked about in the middle of the music video below.(Lee Narin, 'EXO-CBX' Official Website, NAVER V LIVE, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)(SBS Star)