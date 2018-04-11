SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] What Was Hard for EXO-CBX During the Shooting of Its New Music Video?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] What Was Hard for EXO-CBX During the Shooting of Its New Music Video?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.11 10:52 수정 2018.04.11 11:00 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] What Was Hard for EXO-CBX During the Shooting of Its New Music Video?
K-pop boy group EXO's unit EXO-CBX has revealed an interesting story behind the unit's new music video.

On April 10, EXO-CBX returned with the unit's second mini album 'Blooming Days', and held a showcase in the afternoon.EXO-CBXDuring the showcase, CHEN and BAEKHYUN told a story behind the music video of the title track 'Blooming Day'.

BAEKHYUN said, "I like the fact that many flowers are seen on this album. There is this scene where flowers fell onto our faces in the music video, and we all have lots to say about that scene."EXO-CBXEXO-CBXHe added, "There is a saying that you shouldn't hit anyone even with a flower. I didn't know that flowers could hurt that much."EXO-CBXCHEN continued the story, "The filming crew told XIUMIN and I to lie down on the floor, and told us that some flowers would be thrown to our faces. We were also told not to be too surprised."

He went on, "At that time, I wondered why they said that to us, but I honestly thought it was hailing or something. My face hurt so much."EXO-CBXThen, all the members burst into laughter thinking back to the moment.EXO-CBXBAEKHYUN commented, "When you watch the music video, you will notice CHEN flinching when the flowers fall on him."

You will be able to watch the scene that the members talked about in the middle of the music video below.
 

(Lee Narin, 'EXO-CBX' Official Website, NAVER V LIVE, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호