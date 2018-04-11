SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] What Happens in the Room of YG Entertainment's CEO?
A post from an online community that amusingly describes an activity of YG Entertainment's CEO Yang Hyun Suk in his room brings incessant laughter from the public.

On April 11, an online community released a post describing what is expected to happen in the room of Yang Hyun Suk with amusing photos that relate to a commemorating event. 

With photos of YG Entertainment and Yang Hyun Suk with serious facial expression, the post raised questions of what Yang Hyun Suk would be doing in his room.Yang Hyun SukYang Hyun SukAlthough the public expected something serious from the photos, the post released a screenshot of Korea's major music chart all of a sudden.

The screenshot of the music chart had three artists from YG Entertainment, K-pop boy bands WINNER, BIGBANG, and iKON, ranked high in the chart.Yang Hyun SukThe viewers of the post could soon tell how Yang Hyun Suk would react to the result.

The post ended with photos of Yang Hyun Suk brightly smiling and made connections to the screenshot.Yang Hyun SukYang Hyun SukYang Hyun SukAfter the public read the whole post, people responded, "This is so funny!", "I bet he would be smiling all day.", "He must be proud of his artists.", and many more.

(Credit= Online Community, 'fromyg' Instagram, SBS, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
