[SBS Star] Wanna One's Park Ji Hoon Appointed as University Ambassador

K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Park Ji Hoon has been appointed as an ambassador for his university!On April 10, it was announced that Park Ji Hoon will be taking a new role as an honorary ambassador at Chung-Ang University for its 100th anniversary of establishment.Park Ji Hoon recently got accepted to Chung-Ang University's School of Performing Arts and Media, and is currently in his freshmen year starting this March.He attended the appointment ceremony on the same day, where he was able to meet the president of the university as well as the student ambassadors.As the honorary ambassador, Park Ji Hoon will promote the university's various activities this year.Meanwhile, Park Ji Hoon is currently busy promoting Wanna One's latest album '0+1=1(I PROMISE YOU)' with the title track 'BOOMERANG'.(Credit= '중앙대학교 100주년 소식을 전해드립니다' Facebook)(SBS Star)