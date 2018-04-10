SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] How Did WINNER End Up Giving a Gift Voucher to GOLDEN CHILD?
[SBS Star] How Did WINNER End Up Giving a Gift Voucher to GOLDEN CHILD?

작성 2018.04.10
K-pop boy group WINNER has recently given a gift voucher to another boy group GOLDEN CHILD.

On April 9 episode of SBS POWER FM 'Lee Guk-joo's Young Street', all four members of WINNER made a guest appearance.WINNERDuring the talk, the host Lee Guk-joo asked, "Is there any junior group you would like to compliment?".

Without hesitation, HOONY answered, "It's GOLDEN CHILD."GOLDEN CHILDAfter HOONY made this remark, all members started laughing and became shy.

When Lee Guk-ju asked why they were laughing, JINU explained that it was because HOONY's honest feelings came out too quickly.WINNERThen, YOON continued to explain the reason why GOLDEN CHILD was chosen.

He said, "We met GOLDEN CHILD for the first time at SBS' music show 'Inkigayo', and they seem like they are all very good-natured guys."WINNERWhen YOON was done explaining, HOONY suggested, "Shall I give a gift voucher of jokbal (a Korean dish consisting of pig's trotters cooked with soy sauce and spices) to GOLDEN CHILD?".

Lee Guk-joo responded right away by saying, "Oh really? In that case, we would pass on the gift voucher to GOLDEN CHILD's manager for you."JokbalAfter this episode was aired, many fans have been commenting on how cute WINNER's reaction was.

They also expressed a hope to see the two groups getting together to build a long-lasting friendship.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'namu.wiki' 'woolliment' Official Website, 'sbsyoungstreet' 'winnercity' Instagram, 'Official_GNCD' Twitter, SBS POWER FM Lee Guk-joo's Young Street)

(SBS Star)    
