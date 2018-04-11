[SBS Star] VIDEO: Wanna One's Farewell with 'BOOMERANG'!

K-pop boy band group Wanna One had the last stage of its title track 'BOOMERANG' at SBS 'Inkigayo'.On April 8 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Wanna One performed the title track 'BOOMERANG' from its second mini album '0+1=1 (I PROMISE YOU)' released on March 19.The song 'BOOMERANG' is based on a lively electro and hip-hop sound.The powerful, frenetic, and aggressive beat of the song gives a different image of the group, which used to prefer songs with melodic EDM and soft, catchy beat.The release of the brand-new song soon garnered attention from the public with Wanna One's change as powerful, strong men.Enjoy the group's powerful performance below!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)