[SBS Star] EXID HYELIN Denies Dating Rumors with MONSTA X MINHYUK
[SBS Star] EXID HYELIN Denies Dating Rumors with MONSTA X MINHYUK

작성 2018.04.10 17:32
K-pop girl group EXID's member HYELIN has denied dating rumors with boy group MONSTA X's member MINHYUK.

On April 10, HYELIN told her fans as well as MONSTA X's fans that she is not dating MINHYUK during the recording of SBS MTV's music show 'The Show'.HYELINAs HYELIN's group EXID and MINHYUK's group MONSTA X were both scheduled to appear on 'The Show', both fans were present at the recording.

Following the recording, HYELIN made a straightforward statement towards everyone at the studio, "I didn't want to say anything in the past in case people would take my words differently, but MINHYUK and I are honestly not dating."MINHYUKLater on the same day, HYELIN's management agency Banana Culture Entertainment explained, "The dating rumors between HYELIN and MINHYUK were going around among fans for a long time. She wanted to clarify the misunderstandings."HYELINMeanwhile, EXID has released its new single 'LADY' on April 2, and MONSTA X is busy promoting its latest song 'Jealousy' since March 26. 

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'EXIDOfficial' Facebook, 'OfficialMonstaX' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
