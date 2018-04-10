SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIXX's N to Become a Certified Figure Skater
[SBS Star] VIXX's N to Become a Certified Figure Skater

K-pop boy group VIXX's N has developed his hobby to a professional level and even obtained a certification from it!

Recently, N shared a video of himself skating on the ice on his social media account.
VIXX NN reportedly began figure skating as a hobby, but he showcased exceptional talent.

With his coach's recommendation, N took the national figure skating certification exam.
VIXX NN's coach also shared a photo that she took together with N, and N is holding his certification on his hand in the photo.

The coach praised N for his hardworking, "Birth of an idol figure skater. N is such a diligent student. He began skating for fun, but look how far he has come. He is so nice and hardworking."

She continued, "When he falls, he gets up smiling and he tries again and again. He challenges himself with such good energy."

She added, "I'm so proud of him for doing this because I recommended so last minute. He showed up early to the test and did so well, the judges loved him too."

Thanks to his incessant passion for figure skating, N is now a certified figure skater who can do various without difficulty.
 
 

오늘의 기록_20180407 ？ #Spiral #Crossover #Lunge

차학연(@achahakyeon)님의 공유 게시물님,


Fans who have watched the video clip of N skating on the ice, commented, "We are so proud of you!" "Is there anything you can't do well?" "Teach me how to skate!" and more.
VIXX NMeanwhile, N's group VIXX is expected to make its comeback next week.

(Credit= 'iceinas' 'achahakyeon' Instagram, 'RealVIXX' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
