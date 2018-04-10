[SBS Star] Bae Yong Joon ♥ Park Soo Jin Greet Their Second Child!

Actor Bae Yong Joon and actress Park Soo Jin commemorated the birth of their second child today.On April 10, their agency Keyeast officially announced, "Park Soo Jin gave birth to her second daughter today."The agency noted, "Park Soo Jin and her daughter are in good condition, and the family is having the most memorable time together. Her husband Bae Yong Jin stayed with Park Soo Jin."Bae Yong Joon and Park Soo Jin got married in July 2015 and saw their first son in October 2016.Although the couple has a 13-year age gap, they are reportedly to be the most loving couple.In the aftermath of giving birth, Park Soo Jin is expected to concentrate on raising her kids and household chores for a while.(Credit= Keyeast, SBS funE, 'yongjoon_bae' Instagram)(SBS Star)