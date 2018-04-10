[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum's Gesture Delivers Love!

Actor Park Bo Gum took a cute posture to express love towards the cast of a variety show.On April 8 episode of JTBC's 'Hyori's Home Stay', Park Bo Gum spent his last day at the house with the casts of the show―Lee Hyori, Lee Sang Soon, and Yoona.From the episode, all casts of the show and Park Bo Gum went out for lunch.When the casts had savory dishes at a restaurant, Lee Sang Soon broached to talk, "Jeju Island is full of sunshine because Yoona's here, and my wife Hyori became bright because of Bo Gum."In response to Lee Sang Soon's words, Park Bo Gum posed a cute gesture. He glared at Lee Hyori and made hearts with his hands.Moreover, when Lee Sang Soon became jealous of Lee Hyori and Park Bo Gum's exchange of loving messages, Park Bo Gum quickly hid his gesture by acting like the hearts were spread out in the air.Park Bo Gum's own way of expressing love and responding to the cast's jealousy soon garnered attention from the public.The public commented on Park Bo Gum's action, "He's the lovely one.", "What a cute boy!", "Obviously, I would become very bright too.", and many more.(Credit= JTBC Hyori's Home Stay 2)(SBS Star)