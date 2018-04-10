[SBS Star] Block B's Park Kyung Shares His Childhood Photo with ZICO

K-pop boy group Block B's Park Kyung shared a photo from his childhood days.On April 8, Park Kyung posted a photo on his social media account with no caption added.In the picture, Park Kyung and his fellow Block B member ZICO are in a classroom, posing in front of the camera.Park Kyung is wearing glasses with a shy smile on his face, while ZICO is putting his arm around Park Kyung's shoulders.They reportedly graduated from same elementary school and were close friends even before their trainee days.After seeing the shared photo, fans commented, "They look exactly the same, but cuter", "Park Kyung was way taller than ZICO back then!", "So cute, small and squishy babies!" and more.Meanwhile, Block B is currently taking a break after its 'Don't Leave' promotions in January.(Credit= 'qkrrud78' Instagram, 'BlockBOfficial' Facebook)(SBS Star)