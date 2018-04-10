[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU Reveals the Funniest Language Mistake She Made

K-pop girl group TWICE's Taiwanese member TZUYU shared a funny mistake that she made when her Korean was not good in the past.On April 9 episode of KBS2's variety show 'Hello Counselor', three members of TWICE―TZUYU, SANA, and JEONGYEON made a guest appearance.During the talk, one of the hosts Shin Dong-yup asked if there were times when the foreign members of TWICE made a mistake as non-native speakers of Korean.TZUYU answered, "This was when I was filming a variety show. I was asked to express how I felt to be wrapping up the show."She continued, "I should have said, 'I had so much fun.' (jeul-guh-wusuh-yo), but instead I said, 'It was so boring.' (ji-gyeo-wusuh-yo), which sounded similar."Then, she said, "After I said that, everyone suddely burst into laughter."Meanwhile, TZUYU's group TWICE has made a comeback with a bright title track 'What is Love?' on April 9, and the song is currently sweeping all major domestic music charts.(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS2 Hello Counselor)(SBS Star)