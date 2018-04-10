SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU Reveals the Funniest Language Mistake She Made
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU Reveals the Funniest Language Mistake She Made

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.10 13:11 수정 2018.04.10 13:17 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU Reveals the Funniest Language Mistake She Made
K-pop girl group TWICE's Taiwanese member TZUYU shared a funny mistake that she made when her Korean was not good in the past.

On April 9 episode of KBS2's variety show 'Hello Counselor', three members of TWICE―TZUYU, SANA, and JEONGYEON made a guest appearance.TZUYUDuring the talk, one of the hosts Shin Dong-yup asked if there were times when the foreign members of TWICE made a mistake as non-native speakers of Korean.

TZUYU answered, "This was when I was filming a variety show. I was asked to express how I felt to be wrapping up the show."

She continued, "I should have said, 'I had so much fun.' (jeul-guh-wusuh-yo), but instead I said, 'It was so boring.' (ji-gyeo-wusuh-yo), which sounded similar."

Then, she said, "After I said that, everyone suddely burst into laughter."TZUYUTZUYUMeanwhile, TZUYU's group TWICE has made a comeback with a bright title track 'What is Love?' on April 9, and the song is currently sweeping all major domestic music charts.

▶ [SBS Star] TWICE Smashes Major Music Charts with 'What is Love?'

(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS2 Hello Counselor) 

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호