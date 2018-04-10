[SBS Star] Daniel Henney Denies His Relationship with Ru Kumagai

Actor Daniel Henney denied that he is in a relationship with Japanese-American actress Ru Kumagai.On April 9, a source from the entertainment industry reported that Daniel Henney and Ru Kumagai are in a relationship.Ru Kumagai is a Japanese-American actress from the TV series '9-1-1-' and the film 'Only the Brave' and 'Intrapersonal'. She used to use the name 'Ruika Rose' when she was working as an actress.The source suggested that photos uploaded on their social media account seem to be taken at the same place and match each other's.Moreover, the two called their pets 'Stella', and they liked the same photos from their accounts several times.In response to the report, Daniel Henney's agency posted an official announcement that clarified the relationship of Daniel Henney and Ru Kumagai later time of the day.Here is the official message of his agency.Hello, this is Echo Global Group.We would like to clarify the rumors of our actor Daniel Henney dating actress Ru Kumagai.Our agency contacted him and asked about the issue, and he clarified that they are just friends met from casual encounters.We are really sorry for the belated official announcement due to time difference.Thank you so much.(Credit= Echo Global Group, IMDb)(SBS Star)