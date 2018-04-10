[SBS Star] How Is Kim Soo Hyun Doing in the Military?

Some details of Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun's life in the military were recently unveiled.On April 9, news2day reported what Kim Soo Hyun's military base is like as well as how he is doing there.After Kim Soo Hyun received his basic military training, he was assigned to First Reconnaissance Battalion and has been serving there ever since.First Reconnaissance Battalion is located in the heart of the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which is a piece of land running across the Korean Peninsula that serves as a buffer zone between North and South Korea.Therefore, all soldiers there have to stay alert at all times.Some areas where the search operation carried out can be extremely dangerous as well, because there are mines buried under the ground.In fact, two soldiers from First Reconnaissance Battalion were injured by a mine explosion back in 2015.One official from the military revealed that Kim Soo Hyun shoots well, and gets along with his fellow soldiers well even though he is about 10 years older than them.The media outlet originally wanted to have an interview with Kim Soo Hyun, but he refused, giving a thoughtful reason.He said, "That might disturb and bother other soldiers at the military base. I don't want to do that to them."Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun is expected to be discharged from the military on July 22, 2019.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)