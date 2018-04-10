[SBS Star] Joo Won Acclaims G-DRAGON's Diligent Attitude in the Army

Actor Joo Won, currently serving as a teaching assistant of the army's 'White Skull' division in Gangwon-do, mentioned G-DRAGON from K-pop boy band BIGBANG.On April 9, the online live show of Republic of Korea Army featured an episode with Joo Won as a special guest.From the episode, Joo Won chose G-DRAGON as the most memorable recruit.Joo Won noted, "G-DRAGON was one of the soldiers who got training from me. He worked really hard."When the host of the show naughtily asked Joo Won, "I feel like he must be very 'CROOKED' (the name of G-DRAGON's song). Is he good at singing?", he responded to the comment with bright smiles, "I bet he is!".Joo Won left a simple message in the end of the show by saying, "Thank you so much for those who are watching the show, and I will try my best when I'm back as an actor."Joo Won's warmhearted comment with the gesture of making hearts garnered attention from the public.(Credit= 'DaehanmingugYuggun' Facebook, Online Community)(SBS Star)