[SBS Star] TWICE Smashes Major Music Charts with 'What is Love?'

K-pop girl group TWICE's comeback title track 'What is Love?' marks No.1 on five major domestic music charts.On April 9 at 6PM KST, TWICE made its much-anticipated comeback with the fifth mini album 'What is Love?'.Shortly after the release, the title track stood at No.1 on major music charts―including Melon, Naver Music, Bugs, Mnet and Soribada.'What is Love' is a bright synth-pop track written and composed by Park Jin Young(JYP), who is the founder/head producer of TWICE's management agency JYP Entertainment.The song is Park's second song that has provided to TWICE after 'SIGNAL' in May 2017.After the group's promotions with 'What is Love?', TWICE is scheduled to kick off its second world tour 'TWICELAND ZONE 2 : Fantasy Park' at Jamsil Gymnasium in Seoul from May 18 to 20.Check out TWICE's latest release 'What is Love?' music video below.(Credit= 'jypentertainment' YouTube, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)