[SBS Star] GOT7's BAMBAM Exempted from the Military Service in Thailand

K-pop boy group GOT7's Thai member BAMBAM is reportedly exempted from the mandatory military service.On April 9, BAMBAM was spotted at the lottery venue in Thailand.Dressed up in all black casual outfits, BAMBAM was waiting for the lottery to take place.In Thailand, all male citizens who have turned 21 must go through a random draft lottery to fulfill the requisite number of soldiers in the army.A black ticket means that you do not need to serve the military duty, whereas a red ticket implies your mandatory participation in the army.Previously, the Thai member NICHKHUN of K-pop boy band 2PM took part in the lottery and got exempted from the duty.Fortunately, BAMBAM did not even have to go through the random lottery since the requisite number of soldiers in the army was replaced by other male citizens who volunteered to participate in the army.The public responded to the result by saying, "Thank God!", "I'm not even his fan, but it's really good to hear that he doesn't have to serve the duty!", "I couldn't do anything at all because I was so curious of the result!", and many more.(Credit= Online Community, 'GOT7Official' Facebook)(SBS Star)