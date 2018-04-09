SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Will Song Ji-hyo & Ma Dong Seok Act as a Couple in a New Movie?
[SBS Star] Will Song Ji-hyo & Ma Dong Seok Act as a Couple in a New Movie?

작성 2018.04.09 17:49
Korean actress Song Ji-hyo may be playing actor Ma Dong Seok's wife in a new movie.

On April 9, Song Ji-hyo's management agency My Company stated, "Song Ji-hyo is considering the offer for a new movie 'An Angry Ox' (literal translation). It's a role of Ma Dong Seok's wife."Song Ji-hyo'An Angry Ox' is a story about a husband who tries to save a kidnapped wife.

Ma Dong Seok has been confirmed to take the role of the male lead in the beginning of the year.

It has been said that Ma Dong Seok first read the script for this film about five years ago.

Apparently, Ma Dong Seok and the production crew have been working together for the film until now.Ma Dong SeokMany are saying that Song Ji-hyo would be the perfect fit for the role.

Meanwhile, Song Ji-hyo is currently keeping herself busy promoting her new movie 'What a Man Wants', which was released in theaters on April 5.Song Ji-hyo(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
