[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum: The Most Romantic Part-timer

Actor Park Bo Gum's gentle and romantic attitude from a variety show garners attention from the public.On April 8 episode of JTBC's 'Hyori's Home Stay 2', Park Bo Gum and Yoona from Girls' Generation were getting ready to prepare breakfast for the guests of the house.In order to serve a dish of curry, the two worked together.Yoona was in charge of the whole cooking, and Park Bo Gum supported her by cutting vegetables.When Yoona sighed from a sauce of curry put on her clothes, Park Bo Gum gave her an apron and softly tied it behind her back.With respect and gentle behavior, Park Bo Gum took care of Yoona while cooking the dish, and the public was amazed by Park Bo Gum's unintended romantic behavior.(Credit= JTBC Hyori's Home Stay 2)(SBS Star)