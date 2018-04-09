[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok's NETFLIX Variety Show 'BUSTED' Unveils Its Poster

Korean entertainer Yu Jae Seok's NETFLIX original variety show series 'BUSTED' has revealed its official poster.On April 9, an American global provider of streaming films and television series NETFLIX unveiled the poster of its new variety show 'BUSTED' with all cast of the show.The cast of 'BUSTED' includes boy group EXO's SEHUN, Yu Jae Seok, singer Kim Jong-min, actress Park Min Young, Yu Jae Seok, actors Lee Kwang Soo, Ahn Jae Wook, and girl group gugudan's SEJEONG.In 'BUSTED', the cast will form a detective team, and the team will try to solve different mysteries.In the poster, the seven members of the detective team stand behind a dead body looking surprised, as if they are busted.As each episode of 'BUSTED' will be featured with bigger mysteries, the viewers will be able to enjoy suspense, surprises and fun throughout the series.'BUSTED' is scheduled to air two episodes a week for five weeks starting from May 4.(Lee Narin, Credit= NETFLIX, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)